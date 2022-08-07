Cultural appropriation to be focus of program

HICKORY — Join Tiffany Christian, Ph.D., for a presentation on the aspects and impacts of cultural appropriation on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

This program is presented in collaboration with the Hickory Community Theatre and is intended to explore modern issues associated with the historically-based musical "Memphis." The musical, which will be on stage at the theater from Aug. 26 through Sept. 10, is loosely based on the story of Dewey Phillips, a Memphis radio disc jockey. Phillips was the first to broadcast the young Elvis Presley's debut record, "That's All Right".

This presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people, first come, first served. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

Tickets for HCT's production of "Memphis" are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.hickorytheatre.org/memphis or by calling 828-328-2283.