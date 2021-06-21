Culinary arts program expands with food truck

LENOIR — Career and Technical Education (CTE) is expanding the culinary arts program by introducing the marketing and management of a food truck — the CTeatery Fresh & Fast — which becomes available to the public as early as the first week in September.

“Creating a work-based opportunity for our students is the inspiration for this project,” said Libby Huff, CTE Director. “In addition, we have a commercially licensed kitchen now that will allow us to increase course offerings and introduce a new pathway in culinary arts.”

Students enrolled in the advanced CTE culinary classes will be prepping and preparing the food in the commercially licensed space at West Caldwell High School, or the CTE Culinary Arts Lab. These students will work in alternating teams to operate the food truck, managed by Debra Hadley, CTE culinary arts instructor at West Caldwell High School, who is the licensed instructional supervisor.