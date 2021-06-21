Culinary arts program expands with food truck

LENOIR — Career and Technical Education (CTE) is expanding the culinary arts program by introducing the marketing and management of a food truck — the CTeatery Fresh & Fast — which becomes available to the public as early as the first week in September.
“Creating a work-based opportunity for our students is the inspiration for this project,” said Libby Huff, CTE Director. “In addition, we have a commercially licensed kitchen now that will allow us to increase course offerings and introduce a new pathway in culinary arts.”
Students enrolled in the advanced CTE culinary classes will be prepping and preparing the food in the commercially licensed space at West Caldwell High School, or the CTE Culinary Arts Lab. These students will work in alternating teams to operate the food truck, managed by Debra Hadley, CTE culinary arts instructor at West Caldwell High School, who is the licensed instructional supervisor.
CTE received more than 500 suggestions within the Caldwell County Schools district and the community in response to a recent survey requesting input for naming the food truck and recommending food items. From the feedback, the name CTeatery was selected and the menu developed. On select days of the week, the food truck will sell tacos, pizza, sandwiches (subs, wraps, and burgers) as well as desserts and salads to include homemade popsicles in different locations throughout the county that will be determined.
“Our products will be homemade,” Huff said. “Our focus is fresh, local ingredients.”
For more information on the CTeatery food truck call the CTE office at 828-759-4681 or go to CTeatery.com.