Cuddles for sick infants

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Health System announces the appointment of Kelli Webber to the position of coordinator of Volunteer Services. Webber will oversee the reestablished Cuddler program for infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and nursery.

The Cuddler program has been redesigned to include treatment for infants born dependent on drugs, suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). Instead of sending drug-dependent babies to the NICU, research now indicates that the infants will heal faster with an approach known as “Eat, Sleep and Console,” developed by Dr. Matthew Grossman, an associate professor and pediatrician at Yale University.

Under this new model, instead of treating the infant with opioids and weaning them off, the baby will remain with the mother in the hospital room. The mother will be encouraged to console the baby without the use of medications. Volunteers will be used to give the mothers a break so they can rest, check on siblings, or take care of other issues.

Volunteers will receive specialized training on how to properly hold and soothe the infants, how to relate to the parents and other expectations. In addition to the regular training for volunteers, there will be a four-hour class involving simulations with an infant mannequin and advanced education. Anyone interested in this, or other, volunteer programs should reach out to Kelli Webber at 828-326-3434 for more information.

Also included in Webber’s job duties is management of the medical center’s gift shop, recruitment and training, management of the Pet Therapy and Volunteen programs, and creation of safety guidelines for safe working spaces for volunteers.

Webber has extensive experience in recruiting, retaining, and training volunteers in a variety of former roles. She previously was employed by the Occupational Health department for CVHS. Before that, she served on the leadership team of Zoar Church in Shelby, where she was tasked with recruitment of volunteers. A skilled potter herself, Webber has also been serving as the member and social media coordinator for Buffalo Creek Pottery.