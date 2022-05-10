CTE coordinator tapped for association service

HICKORY — Karen Ingram, who serves as the Career Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator for Hickory Public Schools and is also the CTE Northwest Regional Coaching Coordinator and Coaching Champion, was recently selected to serve on the executive board for the North Carolina Career Development Association.

Ingram's service with the state organization will begin in late May, and she will serve for one year. According to Katie Petersssen, past-president of NCCDA, Ingram's commitment to the career development community and her exceptional work has certainly been noticed — thus, her nomination to join the NCCDA Board.

While serving on the executive board, Ingram will co-chair professional recognitions, adjudicate nominations and coordinate award presentations for the annual conference, among other duties.

Currently working on her doctorate in education leadership from UNC-Charlotte, Ingram holds a K-12 Administration License earned from Gardner-Webb University. A National Board-Certified teacher, she has served Hickory Public Schools for the past two years with a combined service of more than 20 years to NC Public Schools. Ingram is an advocate for education while also serving on the Education Committee for the Hickory Chapter of the NAACP.

"I am humbled by this honorable nomination and look forward to serving the North Carolina Career Development Association over the next year," said Ingram.