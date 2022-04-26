Crumbl Cookies coming to Hickory, tentatively opening in June

Crumbl Cookies — a national bakery chain that sells a rotating selection of cookies — plans to open a location in Hickory in June.

The Crumbl Hickory store will be at 2345 U.S. Hwy. 70 SE, next to Jason’s Deli. The store is a franchise location of the popular cookie bakery, owner Lisa Tanner said.

Tanner and her husband Jordan moved to the Charlotte area about five years ago, she said. Tanner had family members who owned Crumbl franchise locations. She decided to open one for herself.

Charlotte already has several Crumbl locations, so she landed on Hickory.

“Hickory is a great location because the city is making it such an up-and-coming place,” Tanner said. “The effort that has been put into revamping the downtown area and new construction makes it a great place for new businesses.”

She added, “Charlotte already has several Crumbl locations and we felt bringing one to Hickory just felt right.”

The Hickory Crumbl will have about 50 employees, Tanner said. She hopes to open the bakery in early June.

Crumble offers six cookie flavors each week.

“Our menu changes weekly and new flavors happen every Monday,” Tanner said. “We give our customers a reason to come back. Our cookies are fantastic and so fun to come in each week and try the new flavors.”

