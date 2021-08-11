Cruisin' music returns to Soldiers Reunion

NEWTON — Downtown Newton will be alive with the sounds of classic car engines and cruisin’ music when Soldiers Reunion Cruisin’ returns on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Classic vehicles will line the streets of downtown Newton and the sounds of cruisin’ music will fill the air. The music will be provided by the regional group, Music Unlimited. The band has headlined many gatherings over the years.

Music Unlimited is made up of Tony Cocagna of Shelby on bass and vocals, Tommy Holland of Forest City on guitar and Mike Sherrill of Newton on drums.

Music Unlimited is being sponsored by Carolina Glove, Midstate Contractors, Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremations, and Peoples Bank.

The band will be located in the amphitheater across from the Museum of History and will perform from 2-5 p.m. Come enjoy the cars and the music of the Soldiers Reunion Cruisin’ event.