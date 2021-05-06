Cruise-in, spring farm festival and more

Catawba Valley Cruisers to meet Saturday
The Catawba Valley Cruisers will hold a cruise-in Saturday from 5-9 p.m. hosted by Court Street Grille and Market Place Church in Mountain View.
Cruisers will receive a blue ticket upon arrival for a discount on a meal at Court Street Grille. The cruise-in is open to all makes and models. The cruise-in will be held at 2653 N.C. 127 in Hickory.
Also, Catawba Valley Muscle has started its monthly car meets. The meets are held at Advance Auto in Conover on the first Sunday of the month. This meet is also open to all makes and models of vehicles.
For more information, call 828-308-9985 or follow on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.
Spring FarmFest planned at Catawba Farms
Make plans to attend the inaugural Spring FarmFest and Artisan Fair at Catawba Farms in Newton on Saturday, May 15, from noon to 6 p.m.
The event features artisans from around the region, food and beverage vendors, and live music held on its open and safe 34-acre historic farm in the Foothills of western North Carolina.
The debut of two fermented beverages highlights the event. A limited-edition spring wine and craft beer, both developed by the owners of Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, will be available for purchase.
Spring FarmFest is the latest addition to the nearly $2.7 million agritourism project in Catawba County founded by partners and friends Michael Waltuch, Twyla Deese and Dennis Baucom.
Designed as more than just a place to enjoy locally crafted beverages, visitors are encouraged to bring the family and leashed pets, move about on the property and visit with the farm’s growing collection of animals.
Currently in residence are goats, rabbits, pigs, chickens, Henry and Henrietta the peacocks, a zonkey — a cross between a donkey and zebra — a horse and a few free-range cats and dogs. Spring FarmFest attendees can also enjoy the farm’s eco-friendly outdoor (gl)ice skating rink, the most recent recreational amenity added to the property this winter.
Sponsored by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, Spring FarmFest is free to attend. However, no outside food or beverages permitted as there will be a selection of both available for purchase on site.
Earl Scruggs Center to host summer concerts
Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center with the announcement of the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series.
This series features an outstanding slate of nationally and regionally known artists who have headlined festivals and appeared in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the White House, and a variety of television programs. In addition, the lineup includes critically acclaimed artists, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winners, and a GRAMMY award winner.
The summer concert series includes six shows, running from May 13 to Aug. 7, with performances by Andrew Finn Magill, Dom Flemons, the Tray Wellington Band, Rissi Palmer, Darin Aldridge and Presley Barker and Carley Arrowood and Daniel Thrailkill.
The first concert will take place Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m., and will feature Andrew Finn Magill. The cost is $10 per person.
Since Magill’s “Roots” debuted at No. 46 on the Folk DJ charts in 2016, he has been headlining Irish festivals across the U.S. and touring internationally. He has carved out a name for himself in Irish, American, jazz and Brazilian music and has been featured on TEDx, NPR, MTV and Avianca in-flight entertainment. He is also a 2019 North Carolina Arts Council Fellow, All-Ireland Fiddle finalist and Ropeadope Recording artist.
All shows will take place in the great hall at the Earl Scruggs Center. Tickets to each show are limited due to current capacity restrictions; however, additional tickets may be released as the situation changes.
The Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of presenting sponsor, the Don and Carla Beam Family Foundation. To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series, visit www.earlscruggs.org/events or call 704-487-6233.