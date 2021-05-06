Cruise-in, spring farm festival and more

Spring FarmFest is the latest addition to the nearly $2.7 million agritourism project in Catawba County founded by partners and friends Michael Waltuch, Twyla Deese and Dennis Baucom.

Designed as more than just a place to enjoy locally crafted beverages, visitors are encouraged to bring the family and leashed pets, move about on the property and visit with the farm’s growing collection of animals.

Currently in residence are goats, rabbits, pigs, chickens, Henry and Henrietta the peacocks, a zonkey — a cross between a donkey and zebra — a horse and a few free-range cats and dogs. Spring FarmFest attendees can also enjoy the farm’s eco-friendly outdoor (gl)ice skating rink, the most recent recreational amenity added to the property this winter.

Sponsored by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, Spring FarmFest is free to attend. However, no outside food or beverages permitted as there will be a selection of both available for purchase on site.

Earl Scruggs Center to host summer concerts

Live music returns to the Earl Scruggs Center with the announcement of the Earl Scruggs Center’s Summer Concert Series.