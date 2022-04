HICKORY — Contractors are set to install a concrete crosswalk at the Second Street NW entrance to Union Square. The work will require the closing of this entrance.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 11, and continue through approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, or until completed. During this time, Union Square visitors will need to enter the Union Square parking lot from the entrance on Third Street NW.