CROP Walk planned at Bethlehem church

BETHLEHEM — Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church will sponsor the annual community CROP Walk beginning at 1:30 p.m. and ending by 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The CROP Hunger Walk is a community fundraising event to address the issue of local and world hunger. Walkers will collect funds which will be used for hunger relief through local and regional efforts and through the Church World Service. Twenty percent of money collected will be used for the local food pantry. The walk is three miles around the Mt. Pisgah walking track.

Groups such as church youth groups, local boy and girl scout troops, and civic clubs plan participation in the event. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. Sponsors also encourage neighborhood groups and individuals to participate in the walk.

Donation forms are available in the narthex of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church and along the walking track. Call the church at 828-495-8251 to pre-register. Even if you cannot participate in the CROP walk, individuals are invited to donate to the event. Checks may be made to Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church with CROP Walk listed at the bottom of the check. The mailing address for Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church is 9379 NC Hwy 127, Hickory, N.C. 28601.

The Good Samaritan Food Pantry is open on Monday from 3-5 p.m. and Friday from 1-3 p.m. Volunteers continue to be needed at the food pantry. Volunteers may contact Jean Pope, the food pantry director, if interested in volunteering.