Crimson Rose to provide music for street dance

NEWTON — Crimson Rose, a crowd favorite, will play for the Soldiers Reunion Street Dance event on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The streets on the south and east sides of Courthouse Square in Newton will be thronged with dancing couples as street dancing returns after a year off because of COVID-19.

The Newton Merchants Association will sponsor the dance this year, which as always is free and open to the public. Soldiers Reunion Chairman Wayne Dellinger said he hopes to see dancing couples from “little tykes to great-grandparents” twirling to the music of the band.

Crimson Rose will begin playing about 7:30 p.m., and the music will continue until 10 p.m.

The band has played in previous years and has always been a hit with the crowd, Dellinger noted. The band, four instrumentalists and two female vocalists, is composed of performers from Catawba and surrounding counties and will be set up on a bandstand to be erected across the intersection of South College Avenue and East A Street.

“Everyone will enjoy the songs, and even non-dancers will want to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the courthouse lawn and listen,” Dellinger said. He said the band will play a variety of music genres, from country to beach, to rock-and-roll, to contemporary pop.

The street dance will follow the Reunion baby parade and contest at 6 p.m. on the College Avenue side of The Square on Wednesday evening.