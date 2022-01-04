Crime prevention council issues request for proposals

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of juvenile court-involved youth in Alexander County and has issued a request for proposals.
The JCPC anticipates funds from the N.C. Department of Public Safety in the amount of $140,199 to fund the program types specified below. Such programs will serve delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2022-2023 beginning on or after July 1, 2022. The use of these funds in Alexander County require a 30 percent local match.
The JCPC will consider proposals for the following needed programs: substance abuse assessments, substance abuse treatment, clinical assessment, teen court, parent/family skill building, mentoring, restitution/community service, vocational development, experiential skill building, interpersonal skill building, mediation/conflict resolution, home-based counseling, individual/family/group counseling, problem sexual behavior assessment/treatment, temporary shelter care, runaway shelter care, and specialized/temporary foster care.
Proposed program services should target the following risk factors for delinquency or repeat delinquency: school behavior problems, juveniles who associate with other delinquent peers, parenting skills, mental health, and reduction in juvenile recidivism.
Local public agencies, 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporations, and local housing authorities are invited to submit applications to provide services addressing these areas of needs and risks.
To apply for FY 2022-2023 JCPC funding, you must complete and submit your application online by accessing NC ALLIES. Please read and follow all instructions at https://cp.ncdjjdp.org/CP/.
An information session will be held virtually on Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. This meeting is mandatory for new programs that are interested in applying for funds. For login details or for more information about the Alexander County JCPC request for proposals, contact area consultant Scott Stoker at 704-603-6833.
The deadline for online applications is Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.