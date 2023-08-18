A woman wanted for child abuse in Long View surrendered at the Hickory Police Department on Friday morning, authorities say.

Milisa Loraine Robinson, 30, is charged with felony child abuse, the Long View Police Department said in a news release.

Robinson is accused of abuse which led to life-threatening injuries to her child on July 18, Long View police said.

The child was found unresponsive in an apartment at the Hilltop Apartments on 18th Street Place NW. The child was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a different medical center, Long View police said.

Two other children, who were under Robinson’s care, were placed in the custody of Catawba County Child Protective Services, Long View police said.

Robinson surrendered to police roughly 16 hours after the Long View Police Department released its initial statement requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robinson.

Robinson was placed under arrest and transported to the Catawba County Magistrate’s Office by Long View Police Investigator Seth Bowman, Long View police said.

Robinson was given a $10,000 secured bond by a Catawba County Magistrate, Long View police said.