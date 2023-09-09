HICKORY — A woman was killed Friday evening when the minivan she was driving collided with a Hickory police vehicle that was in pursuit of a motorcycle.

At approximately 10:42 p.m. Friday, Hickory police attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling west on U.S. 70 SW near Fourth Street SW for careless and reckless driving and failing to display a license plate, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

Police said when the officer initiated the traffic stop, the motorcycle fled, continuing west on U.S. 70 SW. The officer activated his blue lights and siren and pursued the motorcycle, police said. As they approached the intersection of U.S. 70 SW and 13th Street SW, a Honda Odyssey minivan entered the intersection from 13th Street SW and was struck by the police vehicle.

The occupants of the Honda were the driver, a white female, 38, and a white male juvenile. Officers arriving on the scene of the crash called for medical assistance and attempted to render emergency medical aid to the occupants of the Honda, Hickory police said in the news release.

EMS and the Hickory Fire Department arrived and continued to provide emergency medical aid to all parties involved in the crash. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.

The officer and front seat passenger of the police vehicle were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No names of the people involved in the crash had been released as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and has taken over the traffic crash investigation at the request of the Hickory Police Department.

The officer involved in the traffic crash has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, police said.

The motorcycle involved in the pursuit did not stop and fled the scene, police said. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol or the Hickory Police Department.