A Hickory man is facing charges following a police chase that ended in a crash on Springs Road on Monday.

Christopher Douglas Cook, 41, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer, according to the Catawba County Who’s in Jail website.

“One of our deputies attempted to deploy a set of stop sticks during this chase,” Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said via email. “The suspect endangered that deputy with his vehicle as he maneuvered to avoid (the stop sticks.) That action is the basis of this charge. The deputy was not injured despite being endangered by the suspect’s actions.”

A provision in the statue regarding the charge of resisting a public officer caused the charge to be a Class I felony, Turk said.

Deputies began pursuing a vehicle on Houston Mill Road on Monday afternoon. The chase ended in a crash on Springs Road near the Rifle Range Road intersection shortly before 5 p.m., Turk said.

The chase lasted for around 15 minutes. Cook was arrested following the crash, Turk said.

Cook is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.