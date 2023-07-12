Trial dates were set Tuesday in Catawba County Superior Court for two people charged with murder.

One of the defendants was Brittney McCleave of Conover.

McCleave is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Danta Broome, according to court documents.

McCleave is being represented by defense attorney Edward Hedrick.

McCleave pleaded not guilty during a previous court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons said.

The trial is set to begin on Nov. 13.

On Sept. 6, 2021, McCleave called the Conover Police Department saying she shot her husband, according to a 2021 news release from the department.

Officers found Broome suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence on Lylehaven Drive NW in Conover. Broome later died at Catawba Valley Medical Center, according to the release.

Two children were in the home at the time of the shooting. Both children were younger than the age of 10. The children were placed in the care of a relative following the shooting, according to the release.

Jessie Crawford

Jessie Allen Crawford, of Hickory, was the other murder defendant to appear in Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Crawford is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 51-year-old Iris Ranae Robinson, according to court documents.

Crawford’s trial was originally set to start on Sept. 25. The trial is now scheduled to begin Oct. 30. Superior Court Judge Bradley Letts will preside over the trial, he said.

Defense attorney Blair Cody is representing Crawford.

Cody said a plea offer has not been made by the prosecution in the case. Cody said the defense has made a plea offer, and he is hopeful the prosecution will be willing to discuss it.

On June 5, 2021, police officers responded to a call about a female who was shot at a residence on South Caldwell Avenue in Newton, the Newton Police Department said in a 2021 news release.

Officers discovered Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson died at the scene. Newton police said Crawford was identified as the shooter, but he was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Crawford was arrested a few hours after the shooting. Crawford and Robinson had a personal relationship, Newton police said.

McCleave and Crawford are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.