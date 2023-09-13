A John Deere tractor used to produce thousands of pounds of food for the Hickory Soup Kitchen was stolen from a Hickory church on Friday.

The tractor was housed in a shed at the First United Methodist Church on Third Avenue NE. The tractor was used to plow and maintain the church’s garden.

The tractor was stolen around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Senior Minister Paul Christy said some of the workers in the church’s preschool program witnessed the theft. Christy was preparing for a funeral service at the time.

“(The teachers) saw a young man kind of near our garden and then just saw the tractor take off,” Christy said. “(The suspect) got (the tractor) and took off down the field and in the road. It was about 15 minutes before the funeral service, so I went looking for the tractor and didn’t find it.”

A chain and padlock hold the gates of the shed shut. The suspect lifted one of the gates off of its hinges in order to access the tractor, Christy said.

Christy said the church purchased the tractor for around $15,000. Some equipment was also stolen, Christy said.

A front loader and a tiller were connected to the tractor when it was taken. The tractor and the equipment have a total estimated value of $14,648, according to a report from the Hickory Police Department.

A concern for the church is potentially being dropped by their insurance company if the church makes a claim for the tractor. The church has a pending claim of $500,000 due to burst pipes flooding the church around Christmas, Christy said.

Hickory Soup Kitchen Executive Director Austin Pearce said the garden has been around for more than a decade. He valued the produce provided by the garden to be in the millions of dollars over the years.

The garden supplies the Soup Kitchen with potatoes, greens, corn, tomatoes, cabbage, beans and other crops, Pearce said.

“It really has developed into quite a substantial stream of donation for us that benefits folks at the church, it benefits our guests,” Pearce said.

Christy said the garden is operated by church members and the community. Master gardeners and local students volunteer. Every Monday through Wednesday between 10 to 15 people can be seen working in the garden, Christy added.

“We'll make it work. For the longest time we were just using tillers that people donated to us,” Christy said. “But that gets old because a lot of the people working in the garden are 70 or older.”

Regarding the theft of the tractor and the impact on the garden, Pearce said: “The idea that, the ripple effects that are going to happen because of that or that could happen — I’m not saying they definitely will, but they could happen — is just, people just don’t understand, man, the consequences.”

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made, Hickory Police Department said.