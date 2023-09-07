Tangela Parker will not appear in Catawba County Superior Court on Friday.

Parker’s hearing was postponed due to medical reasons, defense attorney Victoria Jayne said.

Parker is charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 51-year-old Michelle Marlow, according to court documents.

Last week, Jayne said it was a possibility the case would be resolved during the court hearing. A new date for the hearing is to be determined.

Marlow was shot twice at the TCS Designs furniture factory in Hickory on Jan. 13, 2021. She died later that day, according to court documents.

Tangela Parker’s husband, Eric Parker, is charged with felony accessory after the fact in the case, according to court documents.

The Parkers evaded arrest for six months before being apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona, according to court documents.

The Parkers are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.