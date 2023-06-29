One person was shot at the intersection of N.C. 90 and Cheatham Ford Road in Alexander County on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.

Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell confirmed that a shooting occurred in the Stony Point community.

Pennell said a victim and a suspect have been located. Pennell did not identify either person in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

Pennell said the shooting was potentially caused by road rage.

Pennell said more information would be released as it becomes available.