Multiple vehicles were vandalized at the Highland Recreation Center over the weekend, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Hickory police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people in connection to the case.

The vandalism caused damage to the windows and tires of three vehicles, according to Hickory police.

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala LS, a 2017 Ford Expedition, and a 2018 Ford Transit 350 were damaged. The vehicles belong to the city of Hickory. Some trailers belonging to the Hope Community Church were also damaged, according to the police report.

The police report estimates that a total of $3,300 worth of damage was caused.

The vandalism was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to the report, the vandalism occurred sometime after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video showed three people approach the vehicles in the Highland Recreation Center parking lot. The people were wearing dark clothes. One person appeared to be wearing a white mask.

The Highland Recreation Center is located at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE in Hickory.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Hickory police at 828-328-5551 and reference the case number 23-004721.