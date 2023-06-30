Summary of Use of Force Policy

The Hickory Police Department Policy 300 provides guidelines on use of force. The policy does not forbid officers from striking a subject if deemed necessary for an arrest.

The policy does require officers to notify a supervisor if an individual is struck or kicked by an officer.

The policy defines force as, “The application of physical techniques or tactics, chemical agents, or weapons to another person. It is not a use of force when a person allows him/herself to be searched, escorted, handcuffed, or restrained.”

The policy says, “Officers shall use only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the officer at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”

“Given that no policy can realistically predict every possible situation an officer might encounter, officers are trained and entrusted to use well-reasoned discretion in determining the appropriate use of force in each incident,” the policy says.

“It is also recognized that circumstances may arise in which officers reasonably believe that it would be impractical or ineffective to use any of the tools, weapons or methods provided by this department,” the policy states. “Officers may find it more effective or reasonable to improvise their response to rapidly unfolding conditions that they are confronting. In such circumstances, the use of any improvised device or method must nonetheless be reasonable and utilized only to the degree that reasonably appears necessary to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”

The policy does allow officers to use pain compliance techniques. The policy did not give specific examples of pain compliance techniques.

“Pain compliance techniques may be effective in controlling a physically or actively resisting individual,” the policy states. “Officers may only apply those pain compliance techniques for which they have successfully completed in Basic Law Enforcement Training or department-approved training.”

In addition to reporting if an individual is struck or kicked, officers must notify a supervisor if an individual complained of injury or continued pain and if the individual received medical treatment.