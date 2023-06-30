A short clip posted to Facebook which showed a Hickory police officer punching a person sparked outrage among some social media users during the last week of June.
One officer has been placed on administrative leave as the Hickory Police Department conducts an internal investigation of the use of force, Hickory police said in a news release on Friday.
The video was posted anonymously to the Catawba County News group. The video was no longer available Friday morning.
A second video was posted to the group Thursday night by Keaira Willow. The second video does not show the officer hitting the person, who was being held by two other officers against the front of a Hickory Police Department patrol car.
The second video shows at least six officers assisting in the arrest and was reportedly taken after Hill was struck.
Hickory police said that officers were called to the Wendy’s fast food restaurant, at 1260 16th St. NE, in reference to a call of an assault in progress on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a subject entered the restaurant and assaulted a female patron, Hickory police said.
Hickory police said the person was later identified as 41-year-old Charles Sonny Hill Jr., of Hickory.
Witnesses stated that Hill approached an adult female and her daughter eating in the restaurant and struck the adult female in the face, Hickory police said. The female stated she did not know Hill, Hickory police said.
Officers located Hill, who was acting agitated and erratically, in the area of 12th Avenue NE, Hickory police said. Officers gave Hill instructions to stop. Hickory police said Hill did not comply and continued to walk away from officers and into the road.
Officers detained Hill in an empty parking lot. Hickory police said Hill was handcuffed by two of the officers on the scene when a third officer struck Hill in his left side with a closed fist. Hickory police said EMS was called to the scene and evaluated Hill.
Hill is currently confined at the Catawba County Detention Center charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer, Hickory police said.
The officer who struck Hill was placed on administrative leave per the department’s policy, Hickory police said. An internal investigation was initiated into the use of force used during the arrest of Hill and is currently in process, Hickory police said.
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting some of these events,” Hickory police said. “If you are a witness to any of the events at Wendy’s or the arrest of Mr. Hill that we have not spoken to, we ask that you contact the Hickory Police Department to provide any additional information.”
Quantavius Hill, the nephew of Charles Sonny Hill Jr., said he was concerned for his uncle’s well-being when he saw the second video. Charles Hill appears to have trouble standing in the second video.
“Initially, I started having flashbacks from other African American men who’ve been brutalized by police, people like Freddie Gray,” Quantavius Hill said. “Just looking at (Charles Hill) not being able to walk when they had him in the upright position while he was in cuffs.”
The case Quantavius Hill referenced is out of Baltimore, Maryland. Freddie Gray, who was 25 years old, died at a hospital while in police custody on April 19, 2015. Gray died from spinal and neck injuries sustained while in the rear of a police wagon during his arrest on April 12, 2015, according to the U.S. Office of Public Affairs.
Quantavius Hill, 26, is originally from Hickory, but he currently resides in Orangeburg, South Carolina. He said he has not been able to speak to his uncle since the arrest. He said he has tried to contact the police department but has not heard back.
Quantavius Hill said he does not know what his uncle is accused of doing prior to the arrest.
“To be handcuffed and to be held down over the front, over the hood, of a car by two other officers while being punched by a third officer, that's a little bit personal,” Quantavius Hill said. “That's not professional and I know that is not technically how they're trained to deal with people.”
Witnesses can contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.