The Newton Police Department is searching for a suspect linked to an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle H gas station on East 20th Street, the Newton Police Department said in a news release.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were informed that a Black male entered the store and demanded money from the store clerk while displaying a weapon, Newton police said.

The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, Newton police said. Newton police and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s or 30s. The suspect is described as being between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The suspect is estimated to weigh 170-180 pounds, Newton police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black hoodie shirt, black pants and black tennis shoes, Newton police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Investigator Dylan Adkins at 828-465-7430 or via email at dadkins@newtonnc.gov.