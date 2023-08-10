A Newton man pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree arson and will spend at least six years in prison.

The burned home was located on the 200 block of South Ervin Avenue in Newton, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Horace Bost, 40, was sentenced during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Bost’s sentence was enhanced by prior felony convictions for breaking and entering in February 2018 and June 2013. Bost also had an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury conviction in April 2009. All convictions were from Catawba County, the district attorney’s office said.

On March 23, officers from the Newton Police Department responded to a call about an unoccupied residence being on fire. When they arrived, officers saw Bost at the residence. Bost ran back inside the home while it was burning. Bost attempted to exit the back of the home where he was detained, the district attorney’s office said.

Further investigation revealed that several eyewitnesses saw Bost throw something into the house just before it burst into flames. Witnesses reported hearing Bost make a comment about letting it burn. Bost later admitted that he started the fire, the district attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by E.T. Jones of Newton Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Ryan Crofts handled prosecution for the State with assistance from Legal Assistant Britnee Ulsamer.