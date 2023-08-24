The Newton Police Department has released an image of the suspect wanted in connection with the Aug. 19 armed robbery of a convenience store.

The image shows a Black man dressed in all black with a covering obscuring most of his face except for the eyes entering the Circle K gas station at 334 E. 20th St.

Police previously said the suspect stole money at gunpoint and then fled on foot.

The suspect has been described as between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170-180 pounds. The suspect is estimated to be in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Investigator Dylan Adkins by calling 828-465-7430 or emailing dadkins@newtonnc.gov.