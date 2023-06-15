HICKORY — Three new volunteers recently took oaths as the final step in the process to become NC Guardian ad Litem Child (GAL) Advocates.

On May 8, Brendan McCain and Jim Martin were sworn in by Clifton H. Smith, District 25 Juvenile Court Judge. Jeanne Kouwe was sworn in by Judge Smith on May 9.

Each of the volunteers swore to “faithfully protect and promote the best interest of each juvenile” represented.

The mission of the NC GAL program is to be a voice for the children in the community. This mission is carried out by NC GAL Child Advocates, trained community volunteers who are appointed by a district court judge to investigate and determine the needs of abused and neglected children petitioned into the court system by the Department of Social Services.

NC GAL Child Advocates carry out responsibilities, including visiting child-clients, conducting interviews, reading reports, monitoring court orders, collaborating with service providers, and formulating fact-based child-focused court reports with recommendations. They represent diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life and work experiences. While there are no specific education or experience requirements for becoming an NC GAL Child Advocate, each volunteer is expected to have a sincere concern for the well-being of children.

Martin says he became interested in volunteering because children should “grow up in a loving secure home” and “have the same opportunities as my own children.” Kouwe, who recently retired after a career of working with children, saw the NC GAL program as an opportunity to continue to help children and “make sure their needs are met.” McCain said he wants to advocate for children because “All kids need to be in a home where they can be themselves and thrive.”

For more information about the NC Guardian Ad Litem program, call Sydney Smith at 828-466-6121 ext. 2, or visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.