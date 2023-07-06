Morganton Public Safety officers are searching for a man charged with stealing copper wire from two electrical substations.

Terry Pittman, 57, of Morganton, is accused of causing $40,000 of damage to substations owned by the city of Morganton and Duke Energy, according to a release from the public safety department.

Felony warrants have been issued on Pittman for cutting, mutilating, defacing, or otherwise injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals, the release said.

The department has posted images to its Facebook page showing a man at the substation site.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 828-437-1211.