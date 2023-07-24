A Morganton man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in southern Catawba County on Friday.

Jason Glenn Armstrong, 40, is charged with two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance and one count each of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Sheriff’s office investigators pulled Armstrong over on U.S. 16 South near the Lincoln County line after observing traffic violations, according to the release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

“He allegedly swerved over the right shoulder line, the white line there, several times and also failed to maintain a consistent speed. He was speeding up and slowing down somewhat erratically,” Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said.

Turk said officers were able to establish probable cause for a search of the vehicle during their conversation with Armstrong.

The investigators discovered 96 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of MDMA, nearly three grams of crack cocaine, eight doses of Ecstasy and three vials of GHB, according to the release.

Armstrong was in jail under a $100,000 bond as of Monday morning.