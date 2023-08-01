A Vale woman has been charged with drug trafficking and other drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Lincoln County.

Lisa Clinton Gaither, 41, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession and by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on Davids Chapel Church Road in Lincoln County. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle and the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, deputies located approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. All of the drugs were individually packaged for sale, the sheriff’s office said.

Gaither was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Gaither is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.