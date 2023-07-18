A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Hickory was taken into custody in Mississippi last week.

Octavius Dontae Morgan, 30, was taken into custody by the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Thursday. He is currently awaiting extradition, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release issued Monday.

Morgan is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Wade McArthur Danner Jr., Hickory police said.

Danner died on May 15 at the Wimberly Crossing Apartments located at 2830 12th Ave. SE, Hickory, police said.

On that day in May, Hickory police received multiple 911 calls advising that a man had been shot and was lying on the porch of an apartment at the complex's P building. Officers found Danner lying on the porch of an apartment with gunshot injuries. Catawba County EMS pronounced Danner dead at the scene, Hickory police said.

Witnesses stated that Danner was involved in a verbal altercation with another male identified as Morgan, Hickory police said. Witnesses reported that Morgan shot Danner. Morgan fled the area prior to officers arriving, Hickory police said.