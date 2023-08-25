A former youth pastor and teacher charged earlier this week with a child sex crime was issued 10 new charges Thursday.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, of Morganton, was charged with 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.

The charges all involve the same victim, who is said to be under the age of 16, court documents said.

Mirtsching was charged Tuesday with three counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor, according to information previously released by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges came after BCSO received tips from Internet Crimes Against Children.

Once information on those charges was released, the sheriff’s office said it received an additional report involving Mirtsching that led to the charges issued against him Thursday.

Mirtsching previously worked as a kindergarten teacher at New Dimensions Charter School, a position from which he resigned at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to information from the school.

He also had worked as a youth pastor at Thrive Church, but a statement from the church said he was relieved of his duties as soon as church leadership was made aware of the initial charges against him.

It is not clear how Mirtsching knew the victim listed in the new charges.

He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail, according to information from BCSO. He was due to appear in court Friday morning.

Mirtsching is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.