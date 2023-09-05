A man was arrested following a vehicle chase and a shoot-out with police in Caldwell County, according to authorities.

Teddie Lee Robbins is charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder and fleeing to elude arrest, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a gold 2006 PT Cruiser while traveling on Sawmills School Road on Sunday at 6:28 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

At the time the driver of the PT Cruiser was identified as Robbins, who was wanted for second-degree kidnapping. The kidnapping warrants were issued on Robbins earlier in the day related to a domestic-related kidnapping case, the sheriff’s office said.

Once deputies attempted to stop the PT Cruiser, a vehicle chase ensued. The pursuit traveled from Sawmills School Road to Hickory Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Robbins fired a handgun into the lead police vehicle during the chase and the deputy returned fire. The pursuit ended when the PT Cruiser turned in to a business located at 2928 Hickory Blvd., the sheriff’s office said.

Robbins fled into a wooded area behind the business, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Deputies continued to search for Robbins following the pursuit. Robbins was taken into custody at 404 Melrose St. in Lenoir, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. A handgun was also recovered at the time of arrest, the sheriff’s office said.