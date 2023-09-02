Two people from out-of-state have been charged with attempting to commit identity theft and leading police officers on a chase.

Erica Marie Matyok and Juquan Garner were taken into custody Wednesday in Lincoln County after a police chase that began in Maiden, according to a release from Maiden Police Department.

Maiden police were alerted to an attempted identity theft at Peoples Bank. Once they arrived at the bank, police attempted to stop an SUV linked to the identity theft and ultimately pursued the vehicle when it did not stop, according to the release.

The car was stopped in Lincoln County and the pair were taken into custody after they attempted to run.

Matyok, who is listed as a 34-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the Catawba County jail website, is charged with felony counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, conspiracy to commit identity theft, as well as counts of reckless driving, driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer, according to the release. She was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Garner, who is listed as a 25-year-old from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on the jail website, is charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit identity theft, according to the release.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Maiden police also credited the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincolnton Police Department with helping arrest Matyok and Garner.