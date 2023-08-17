The Long View Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted for felony child abuse.

Milisa Loraine Robinson, 30, is charged with felony child abuse, the Long View Police Department said in a news release.

The charge is linked to a juvenile that was found unresponsive in an apartment at Hilltop Apartments located on 18th Street Place NW. The juvenile was found after the Catawba County Communications Center received a call about a child experiencing respiratory difficulties on July 18, Long View police said.

The Catawba County EMS and Long View Fire Department responded to the scene. Responders administered lifesaving first aid, the release said. The juvenile was transported via ambulance to a local hospital before being flown by helicopter to a different medical center, Long View police said.

Long View police was later called to the scene due to suspicious circumstances, Long View police said.

Two other children in Robinson’s care were placed in the custody of Catawba County Child Protective Services, Long View police said.

Anyone with information concerning Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Long View Police Department at (828) 327-2343.

Robinson is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.