A Lincoln County man accused of shooting his wife was transported back to North Carolina from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Randall Lane Shropshire, 53, of Lincolnton, is charged in Lincoln County with felony attempted first-degree murder and felonious restraint, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shropshire waived extradition in a Knoxville court on July 6. Detectives traveled to Knoxville on Tuesday and examined the vehicle Shropshire was driving, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, the detectives picked up Shropshire from the Knox County Jail and returned him to Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

On June 30, deputies and emergency services personnel were dispatched to a location near the Exit 28 ramp on U.S. Highway 321 to a report of a woman being shot and pushed from a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Shropshire fled the scene, leaving his wife, Leandre Shropshire, with multiple gunshot wounds. Leandre Shropshire was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said that Leandre Shropshire survived the attack and remains hospitalized.

Deputies began a search for Randall Shropshire in the local area but could not locate him. A short time later, Shropshire’s cellphone pinged in Knoxville, the sheriff’s office said.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle Shropshire was driving. While checking the area, officers in Knoxville located Shropshire at a nearby motel where he had barricaded himself in his room, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers in Tennessee negotiated with the suspect and took him into custody, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shropshire is being held without a bond in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.