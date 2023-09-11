A multi-agency undercover investigation led to the seizure of more than five ounces of fentanyl in Lenoir.

The Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are working together to locate and identify large scale fentanyl distributors, due to an increased number of overdoses reported in the county, the Lenoir police said in a news release.

On Friday, Lenoir police received a tip that led to the arrest of Keaisha Allya Winkler, 27, of Lenoir. Winkler is charged with felony trafficking in opiates and felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, Lenoir police said.

The arrest took place at 206 Blowing Rock Blvd. in Lenoir around 1 p.m. on Friday, Lenoir police said. An online search indicated the address provided by police is a Red Roof Inn.

During the investigation, 145 grams of fentanyl was seized. That quantity amounts to approximately 1,400 fentanyl pills with a street value of $87,000, Lenoir police said. In a picture provided by Lenoir police, the majority of the fentanyl was powder, but one bag contained several pressed pills.

Anyone with information concerning this case or other ongoing investigations is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100. All information received will be kept confidential and tips can be made anonymously.