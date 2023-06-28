A Lenoir man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for firearm and drug charges during U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Jeremy David Greene, 47, was ordered to serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King said in a news release.

According to information in court documents, in April 2022, law enforcement received information that Greene was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in Caldwell County. Greene also had outstanding arrest warrants for state law violations, King said.

On April 14, 2023, law enforcement located Greene driving his vehicle in Lenoir. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Greene’s vehicle. He ignored law enforcement and sped away. Law enforcement deployed stop sticks, successfully stopping Greene’s vehicle, and Greene was arrested shortly after, King said.

The release did not specify what agency the officers were working for.

According to court records, law enforcement searched Greene’s vehicle and seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, a 9mm pistol, 36 rounds of ammunition, and more than $11,900 in cash, King said.

Greene has prior felony convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, King said.

Greene is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, King said.