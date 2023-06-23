A Lenoir man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after Caldwell County authorities say he beat two dogs.

Benjamin Lee Minton, 20, was arrested on the charges Thursday and given a $35,000 secured bond, according to the release from Caldwell County.

The charges came a few days after Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement received tips that Minton was “aggressively punching and kicking the dogs,” according to the release.

Investigators corroborated the allegations, determining that one of the dogs belonged to Minton while the other did not. Animal Care Enforcement took custody of Minton’s dog while the other dog was returned to its owner, according to the release.