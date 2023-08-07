Kool Park Pool is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for recent acts of vandalism at the pool.

Pool owner Gaylene Carpenter said there were two separate incidents of vandalism at the pool, with the most recent occurring over the weekend and the first happening two weeks prior.

She said somebody or some group of people threw tables, benches, chairs and even potted plants into the pool.

In the most recent case, the vandals damaged two lifeguard stands, Carpenter said.

“I put a reward out there because I want this stopped,” Carpenter said. “Whatever I can do to stop it, I’m going to do it.”

She said the pool does have surveillance cameras, but the cameras did not capture the incidents because they were being repaired during the first occasion and were turned off over the weekend.

Carpenter suggested the cameras were turned off because someone was annoyed by the sound coming from the camera.

“Some people don’t like to listen to the buzzer going off all the time,” Carpenter said. “You know when something goes in front of the camera, it’s going to beep. Well, ain’t nothing I can do about that but you don’t turn the camera off because of it.”

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but has not identified any suspects, Capt. Aaron Turk said Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incidents can call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-5241.