A paralegal, who worked at a Hickory law firm, is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from clients, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena J. King.

Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, is charged with one count of wire fraud scheme, according to the indictment.

Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP confirmed that Roarke, who is also known as Jennifer Claveria, was an employee of the law firm in a statement made on Wednesday afternoon.

“All at our law firm were shocked and saddened to discover wrongdoing by a former staff member,” the statement said. “As soon as the discovery was made our office alerted the State Bar as well as local law enforcement. Our firm has cooperated fully with the investigation at all times.”

According to the indictment, from 2007 to 2021, Roarke was employed as an assistant and a paralegal at the Hickory law firm. The law firm handled, among other things, the administration and management of trusts for clients, including bank accounts, King said.

As part of her duties, Roarke was responsible for opening mail, depositing checks into trust bank accounts and processing invoices, King said.

According to the indictment, from 2015 to 2021, Roarke misused her access and position with the law firm to embezzle more than $1.5 million from the trusts of the law firm’s clients, King said.

Roarke is accused of making hundreds of unauthorized wire transfers from bank accounts associated with the law firm’s clients’ trusts into bank accounts controlled by Roarke, King said.

The indictment listed 92 transactions made from 2015 to 2021.

According to the indictment, 15 transactions totaling around $356,800 were made in 2015. In 2017, 19 transactions were listed for a total of $108,500. In 2019, $157,000 was transferred over the course of 40 transactions, and 18 transactions made in 2021 totaled to $81,500.

The news release from U.S. Attorney Dena J. King’s office listed the total of embezzled funds as more than $1.5 million. The transactions listed in the indictment add up to $703,800.

Roarke used the embezzled money to pay for personal items, make mortgage, car, and credit card payments and to fund an extravagant lifestyle, according to the indictment, King said.

“The trust of our clients is of utmost importance, and we strive to provide legal services at the highest quality,” Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor LLP said. “We are grateful to the authorities for their excellent work in pursuing this matter in our and our clients’ best interests.”

Roarke could face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine if convicted, King said.

Roarke is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hickory Daily Record Reporter Kevin Griffin contributed to this story.