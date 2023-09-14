Hudson woman faces additional drugs charges following her second arrest in three days.

Keaisha Allya Winkler, 27, is charged with two counts of trafficking opiates, three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare center or park and one count of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Monday shortly after at 8:30 a.m., the school resource officer for Whitnel Elementary School was notified by a student’s parent that a bag containing a white powdered substance was found on school property. That substance was later identified as 6.7 grams of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

The school is located at 1425 Berkley St. SW in Lenoir.

The school resource officer reviewed the surveillance footage. The officer discovered that the bag originated from Winkler while she was dropping her child off at school, the sheriff’s office said. Officers with the Lenoir Police Department subsequently obtained opiate trafficking warrants and placed Winkler under arrest a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

Narcotics Agents with the Lenoir Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Winkler’s residence located at on Kristin Lane in Hudson. The search recovered an additional 59 grams of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office obtained additional opiate trafficking warrants on Winkler following the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Winkler was previously arrested on Sept. 8th for trafficking opiates stemming from a joint undercover operation by the Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

During the undercover investigation, five ounces of fentanyl were seized, the Lenoir Police Department said.

Winkler was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a total secured bond of $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.

Winkler is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.