A Hiddenite man has been charged in a shooting linked to a road-rage attack that occurred Thursday in Alexander County, authorities said.

David Bryant Marlowe, 67, is charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At around 10 a.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a call referencing a possible shooting near the N.C. Highway 90 and Cheatham Ford Road intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the caller stated a male subject in an older model Chevrolet truck shot another subject in the shoulder. Officers arrived and found no one at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers searched the area for an old Chevrolet truck and a dark blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers found the victim at a BP convenience store in Iredell County. The victim had a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported by Iredell EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim.

The victim and a witness stated the shooting occurred during a road-rage attack on Cheatham Ford Road. Witnesses on the scene gave detectives a partial tag and vehicle description, the release said.

The suspect was arrested at a residence on Vashti Road, according to the release.

Marlowe is set to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.

Marlowe is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.