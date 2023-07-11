A Hickory teen charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Sabion Jahsye Boyd, 18, of Hickory, is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to court documents.

Boyd appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Authorities have linked Boyd to a shooting that occurred on May 4 at an apartment complex at 811 First St. SE, in Hickory, according to a Hickory Police Department incident report.

The victim in the case was 16 at the time. Boyd was 17, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on May 4, according to the report. Following the shooting, the victim was transported to a hospital in Charlotte via helicopter, according to a previous news release from Hickory police.

The victim was released from the hospital on June 27. The victim is paralyzed due to the gunshot injuries, Lee said. The victim was shot three times, she said.

According to the police report, the weapon used in the shooting was a handgun.

Defense attorney Charles Bostian requested that Boyd’s bond be reduced. That motion was denied by Superior Court Judge Bradley Letts.

Attorney Lisa Dubbs made a court appearance to take over Boyd’s defense. Bostian withdrew from the case. Boyd’s family hired Dubbs to represent him, she said.