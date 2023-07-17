A Hickory woman was shot in the neck on Sunday, authorities said.

Daquesha Walton, 26 was found inside an apartment on First Street SE in Hickory with a gunshot wound to the neck at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a release from the Hickory Police Department said.

Walton was taken by Catawba County EMS personnel to a local hospital. She was suffering from life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition as of 12:19 p.m. on Monday, according to the release.

Police said during the initial investigation, witnesses stated that a young Black male with a handgun fired several rounds at subjects standing behind 814 First St. SE and struck Walton.

The shooter fled the area on foot and has not been located, police said in the release.

There is no additional suspect information to release at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon directly at 828-261-2636 or claffon@hickorync.gov.