The Hickory Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of impersonating a police officer.

On Aug. 11, a person told the Hickory Police Department that they were involved in a road rage incident. The person making the report said that the other person involved in the situation claimed to be a law enforcement officer, Hickory police said.

Richard Earl Barton, 72, of Hickory, is listed as the victim in the case, according to a police report.

According to the report, the incident happened near the intersection of 21st Avenue NE and 24th Street NE.

As of Thursday morning, no one has been charged in the case, Hickory police said.

“The suspect vehicle was described to be a new model black or dark blue sedan,” Hickory police said. “The suspect was described to be a white male, mid-30s with short cut dark hair, and wearing glasses.”

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.