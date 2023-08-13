A man was shot and killed by Hickory police officers early Sunday morning.

Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began in the 800 block of 5th Avenue SW in Hickory, according to a news release issued around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Here is what police say happened early Sunday morning:

"Hickory police received multiple 911 calls to respond to the 800 block of 5th Avenue SW in reference to gunshots being fired, including a caller that stated that their home had been shot into. As officers responded to the scene, Hickory Police received an additional call that a possible white male suspect was walking in the area with a gun in his hand.

"Additional officers responded to the area and located the suspect who fled as the officers attempted to make contact with him. The officers pursued the suspect while giving him commands to stop. The suspect continued to flee and as the officers were pursuing, he turned and pulled a handgun from his waistband."

The release said officers fired their weapons in response to the gun in Setzer's hand. The release did not say if Setzer fired his gun.

Emergency workers declared Setzer dead at the scene.