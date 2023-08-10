A man was killed at the Deluxe Inn on U.S Highway 70 in Hickory on Wednesday, police say.

Hickory police officers arrived at the Deluxe Inn shortly before 7:45 a.m. The officers located two men in room 203. James Anthony Russell, 54, was found unconscious in the room, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

Catawba County EMS was called to the scene. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene, Hickory police said.

The caller, Brandon Keith Lovelace, 41, was still on scene when officers arrived. Investigators determined Russell and Lovelace had been in a confrontation prior to officers arriving, Hickory police said.

Lovelace suffered injuries from the confrontation, Hickory police said. Lovelace was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital where he was released the same day, Hickory police said.

Hickory police are investigating the death as a homicide. No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator R. Helderman directly at 828-261-2621 or at rhelderman@hickorync.gov.