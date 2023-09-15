The Hickory Police Department has released the identity of the motorcyclist wanted for driving away from officers during a deadly chase earlier this month.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, is wanted on two felony counts of eluding arrest in a motor vehicle causing death, according to a release the department sent Friday afternoon.

During the chase along U.S. Highway 70 on Sept. 8, a Hickory officer collided with another vehicle, killing 38-year-old Cynthia Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael. The department placed 24-year-old officer Atia Shamseldin on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a silver Hyundai Sonata with the license plate number KER-1082, according to the release.

The police ask anyone with information on the case to call the department at 828-328-5551.