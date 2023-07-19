A Hickory paralegal is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from clients of a law firm where she was employed, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena J. King.

Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 54, was indicted on wire fraud charges, King said in a news release on Wednesday.

Roarke, who is also known as Jennifer Claveria, could face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine, King said. The name of the law firm where Roarke worked was not released.

According to the indictment, from 2007 to 2021, Roarke was employed as an assistant and a paralegal for a law firm in Hickory. The law firm handled, among other things, the administration and management of trusts for clients, including the trusts’ bank accounts, King said.

As part of her duties, Roarke was responsible for opening mail, depositing checks into trust bank accounts and processing invoices, King said.

According to the indictment, from 2015 to 2021, Roarke misused her access and position with the law firm to embezzle more than $1.5 million from the trusts of the law firm’s clients, King said.

Roarke executed the embezzlement scheme by making hundreds of unauthorized wire transfers from bank accounts associated with the law firm’s clients’ trusts into bank accounts controlled by Roarke, according to the indictment.

Roarke used the embezzled funds to pay for personal items, make mortgage, car, and credit card payments, and to fund an extravagant lifestyle, according to the indictment, King said.

Roarke is innocent of all charges until proven guilty in a court of law.