A Hickory man, whose arrest led to the discovery of a large sex trafficking ring in the Philippines, pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offense charges in Catawba County Superior Court.

Robert Oliver Parker, 76, of Hickory, was given an active prison sentence of six to 22 years following his guilty plea on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The verdict was rendered on Tuesday, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office said in a news release.

On Aug. 7, 2020, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security received a cyber tip about a user communicating with and receiving sexually explicit images of minor children from an individual in the Philippines, the district attorney’s office said.

The tip led investigators to a larger sex-trafficking ring in the Philippines, Deputy Special Agent Mike Prado, said during a 2022 interview. Prado is in charge of the Department of Homeland Security’s Charlotte office.

“Thus far in the investigation, we have identified 68 victims that were directly victimized by Parker or by other clients of this network,” Prado said in November 2022.

Prado said several of the victims are now 18 or older. Prado said Parker would spend months at a time visiting the Philippines.

A report was sent to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for further investigation, the district attorney’s office said in the news release.

The investigation traced the transmissions to an email account belonging to Parker. It was discovered that from 2010 to 2020 he received more than 16,000 images from an individual in the Philippines of more than 30 underage girls, the district attorney’s office said.

N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents made contact with Parker in February 2021 at his residence. Parker confirmed his relationship with the contact in the Philippines. Parker also confirmed that he traveled there to engage in sexual intercourse with females that involved filming and photographing his interactions with them, the district attorney’s office said.

Parker denied that the females were underage. He also told authorities that he sent money to the individual sending images to him on a monthly basis, the district attorney’s office said.

When a search warrant was executed for Parker’s residence, investigators seized multiple items. All of the items that were forensically examined contained child sexual assault material, the district attorney’s office said.

Parker was observed in thousands of videos engaging in sex with minors. Numerous email conversations were uncovered with Parker specifically requesting girls and different images and poses of them, the district attorney’s office said.

Parker is required to register as a sex offender for 30 years, the district attorney’s office said.