A Hickory man was sentenced to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison for a 2021 armed robbery in Hickory.

Nkosi Abernethy, 21, was found guilty of two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office said in a news release.

Abernethy was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Bradley B. Letts during Catawba County Superior Court, the district attorney’s office said.

A Catawba County jury found Abernethy guilty of the crimes after less than 90 minutes of deliberation on July 19 to wrap up a three-day trial. Abernethy was sentenced on Wednesday.

The offenses took place on Dec. 7, 2021. Officers from the Hickory Police Department responded to a 911 call at a residence where two masked men entered the home through a back door just after 8 a.m. The men held four victims at gunpoint and demanded money, the district attorney’s office said.

Abernethy and a second assailant took a pistol, a shotgun and a small amount of cash before leaving the scene. Neighbors saw two masked men with a gun run though the yard of the residence and jump a privacy fence, the district attorney’s office said.

Three of the four victims were able to identify Abernethy as one of the assailants. The second suspect still has not been identified, the district attorney’s office said.