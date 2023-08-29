A third suspect charged in a fatal 2022 shooting on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard has been arrested.

Jalen Tremain Crowell, 31, is charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart on Nov. 5, 2022. Khalil Rhynhart’s father 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart was also shot. Eric Rhynhart survived the attack, Hickory police said.

On Nov. 5, 2022, shortly before 3 a.m., Hickory police officers responded to the 900 Block of Highland Avenue NE after receiving a 911 call about a wrecked vehicle. The caller advised there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, Hickory police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a 2021 Kia Forte, Eric Rhynhart, and the passenger, Khalil Rhynhart, injured from gunshot wounds. Catawba County EMS transported Eric Rhynhart to a local hospital, Hickory police said.

Khalil Rhynhart died at the scene, Hickory police said.

Hickory investigators determined that Eric Rhynhart and Khalil Rhynhart were shot while traveling north in the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE by a suspect or suspects that fired multiple rounds into the vehicle that contained the Rhynharts, Hickory police said.

The three suspects were identified as 25-year-old Trevin Ali Brown, 18-year-old Jakeis Zameir Harris and Crowell, Hickory police said.

Brown was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022. Harris was arrested on Dec. 2, 2022, Hickory police said.

Crowell remained on the run for nearly 10 months before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Charlotte on Monday.

Brown and Harris are also charged with murder and attempted first degree murder. Harris was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

All three suspects are currently being held in the Catawba County Detention Center. Brown and Crowell are both being held without bond. Harris has a combined bond of $786,000.

Brown, Harris and Crowell are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.